Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor show off their goofy side

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have been busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Dhadak and have been also doing multiple city tours. They have already visited Lucknow, Jaipur, Pune and Ahmedabad, and are now headed to Kolkata for more promotions. Our shutterbugs captured them at the Mumbai airport, and these two were in a totally different mood on Thursday evening.

Well, Janhvi and Ishaan showed off their goofy side to the paparazzi with the two making faces at the shutterbugs.

Janhvi and Ishaan may be adults but Dil To Bachcha Hai Ji. Aren't they looking absolutely adorable in this avatar. We are sure Janhvi and Ishaan have become the paparazzi’s favourite.

The pair will soon be seen in Karan Johar and Zee Studios produced Dhadak. The Shashank Khaitan directed film is a remake of 2016 release Marathi hit movie Sairat which was a blockbuster at the box office. The trailer of Dhadak had received a very good response, and even the title track was liked by many. The recreated version of the song Zingaat has received mixed responses as people feel that the original one was much better than the Hindi one.