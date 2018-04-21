Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Dhadak shoot, countdown to release begins

It’s a wrap for the highly anticipated Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak. Following months of hectic shooting schedules the shoot for the film, which is an official remake of a Marathi film titled Sairat, has concluded. Ishaan confirmed the news on Instagram with a picture of himself and Janhvi, mentioning that the film will debut in three months’ time.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie revolves around the lives of two teenagers who go against the rigidity of the caste system to follow through with their love for each other. Speaking to Pinkvilla bout his experience on working with the newcomers, Khaitan said that they do not come with a burden and are far more relaxed and chilled out. “For me, even when I was working with Varun and Alia, I was working with two new actors and they never treated me as someone from outside the film industry. And I have never treated them as someone from the industry. Same thing over here, with Janhvi and Ishaan I am their director and they are my actors,” he said.

🚨 TREND ALERT 🚨



Trend: #3MonthsToDhadak

Time: 5PM IST



Everyone can participate the trend. Show your excitement for #Dhadak and tag your friends. pic.twitter.com/VFGyKqWcyC — Janhvi Kapoor Fanpage (@JanhviKapoorFP) April 20, 2018

Ever since the start of the film’s shooting schedule, pictures of Janhvi and Ishaan surfaced on social media from various shooting locales. The friendship between the two actors has caught everyone’s attention and fans are hoping it translates on the screen. Available leaks from the sets indicate the intensity of the film where Ishaan plays the role of Madhuk and Janhvi plays Pari. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Udaipur, Jaipur, and Kolkata and will hit the screens on July 20.

While Ishaan is making his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s India-set movie Beyond The Clouds, Dhadak will be his first Bollywood film. Dhadak will also mark Janhvi’s foray into the film industry that her mother, the late Sridevi, once ruled.