Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak takes a good start at the box office!

When ace filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he is remaking a Marathi hit film, Sairat, fans of the movie were not exactly jubilant. Nagraj Manjule's film about two star-crossed lovers from opposite ends of the caste was not expected to create much buzz considering Sairat has a lot of sentimental value attached to it already, but Ishaan and Janhvi managed to create a strong buzz by aggressively promoting the film.

As Dhadak releases today, a lot of people flocked to the theatres to watch if Ishaan and Janhvi’s Dhadak is as good as Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru’s Sairat. While the answer to this totally depends on the first day collections, which will be out tomorrow, but what we know is that Dhadak recorded a decent occupancy in the morning shows. Trade experts believe that Dhadak will end up earning somewhere between Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore by the end of its first day becoming the biggest opener ever for a film featuring debutants. According to a report in Box office India, Dhadak's morning occupancy rate was one of the best of the year with 30-35 percent.

In fact, Dhadak has opened better than recent blockbusters like Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While Raazi opened to 30 percent, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety recorded an occupancy of 27.5 percent.

Here’s a list of the films 2018 and the occupancy that they recorded in their morning shows:

Baaghi 2- 57.5% Race 3- 50% Sanju- 47.5% Padmaavat- 42.5% Veere Di Wedding- 35% Dhadak - 30-35% Raazi- 30% Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety- 27.5% Padman- 22.5% Hichki- 22.5%

With flattering reviews and the mind-blowing chemistry between the duo, the film looks to ring in good moolah at the box office. Directed by Shashank Khaitaan, Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana.