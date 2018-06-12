Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak trailer hits 20 million views in less than 24 hours

It was on Monday (June 11) that the trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Dhadak made it to the internet and guess what, within a blink of an eye, the trailer has already crossed the mark of 20 million views. Yes, that’s huge and phenomenal, right? And to thank all their fans who have showered such immense love on newbies, producer of the film, Karan Johar has posted a very sweet video on Instagram.

The video featuring Janhvi and Ishaan shows these two reacting to the comments that their trailer received on social media. The video has the sound track of the Hindi version of Zingaat. Take a look.

At the trailer launch which was also held on Monday, almost the entire Kapoor family including Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others, was present. Arjun Kapoor who could not make it to the trailer launch sent his love for Janhvi on Instagram.

Dhadak which is the official adaptation of Marathi hit film Sairat will make it to the theatres on July 20. Anticipation is high for this film as it will mark the Bollywood debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter.