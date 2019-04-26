Ishaan Khatter breaks the internet with Gulzar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here's how!

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 11.54 pm April 26 2019, 11.54 pm

Ishaan Khatter's feature debut Beyond The Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi, had got everyone talking about his acting prowess. His much awaited Bollywood debut happened under the Karan Johar's banner, with Dhadak, the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. While his contemporaries, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, have bagged a number of films both, Ishaan is yet to announce his next. However, he put up quite a prominent show during the awards season and has also shared the frame alongside industry legends for a magazine.

Filmfare recently came up with a special edition, dedicated to all the winners of this year's Filmfare Awards. The frame featured actors like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayushmann Khurrana together. Ishaan, who bagged the award for best debut, was seen alongside stalwarts like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gulzar, Hema Malini, Gajraj Rao, and Sriram Raghavan. For a young talent who has just begun his journey, it is indeed an honour to occupy a place with such maestros of their craft!

Although nothing is confirmed yet, rumours suggest that Ishaan has been approached for the biopic of tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda who led to a massive, organised tribal movement to secure their rights.

"Ishaan heard the narration and liked it. He has verbally given his nod to the film. The team is currently working out all the modalities," a source informed DNA. Reportedly, South filmmaker Pa Ranjith will be making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this one.

“He had directed Kaala with Rajinikanth last year and has been toying with the idea of making a film on Birsa Munda for some time. Once Ishaan gives his go ahead, the movie is expected to go on floors in the next few weeks," the source added.