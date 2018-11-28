Bollywood Ishaan Khatter danced his heart out at Mira Rajput's father's 60th birthday bash Darshana Devi November 28 2018, 5.54 pm November 28 2018, 5.54 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently celebrated her father Vikramaditya Rajput’s 60th. Fans have been coming across a lot of glimpses from the bash. But latest one is sure to make your heart skip a beat! It’s Shahid’s brother and Bollywood’s new heartthrob Ishaan Khatter grooving to his song from Dhadak. Have a look.

Ishaan, who has a million crushing over him now, is here to set hearts racing again. In the video, the 23-year-old can be seen dancing his heart out on the title track of Dhadak. And needless to say, his moves can make anyone swoon!

Even Mira shook a leg with her father and the chemistry of the father-daughter duo, as seen in the video, is just unmatchable. The video initially sees Mira’s parents dancing to the tunes of Tumsa Nahi Dekha.

Another video showcases Mira’s mother-in-law dancing on Naina Lage Re.

It goes without saying that the family had a gala time. However, the party didn’t have the attendance of Shahid, who apparently couldn’t make it as he was busy prepping for his upcoming film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid, meanwhile, also has Kabir Singh in his kitty.