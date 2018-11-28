image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
Arjun ReddyBollywoodDhadakEntertainmentIshaan Khattermira rajputShahid Kapoor
nextKedarnath: Sara Ali Khan titillates with BTS snaps, ahead of her debut
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra takes time out of her busy life to spread awareness

Koffee with Karan: Janhvi Kapoor reveals that Anshula Kapoor received rape threats post the shows went air

Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi Kapoor doesn't know what 'dating' means