Ishaan Khatter flaunts his washboard abs in magazine debut

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter is raring to go. After a great debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, which earned him much appreciation, the newbie is kicked about his upcoming project Dhadak. The movie stars him opposite debutante Janhvi Kapoor, elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. His image so far has been of a mushy lover boy, but that’s about to change as he makes his magazine debut.

He made his magazine debut with Harper’s Bazaar and had Janhvi accompanying him on the cover page. While, we’ve all seen the cover picture, the inside images of the young lad are what’s grabbing attention. His washboard abs and his attitude are to die for.

The semi-shirtless images of the actor are hotness personified and the internet is crushing all over him. One image has him donning an over-sized orange overcoat by Calvin Klein while another has him showing off his abs in a striped jacket, staring coyly into the camera. The actor who had a lean frame in the past has worked hard on his physique and the results are on display.

Ishaan will soon be seen on the big screen when the Shashank Khaitan directed Dhadak releases on July 20.