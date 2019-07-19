Rushabh Dhruv July 19 2019, 10.59 pm July 19 2019, 10.59 pm

When ace filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he is remaking a Marathi hit film, Sairat, fans of the movie were not exactly jubilant. Nagraj Manjule's film about two star-crossed lovers from opposite ends of the caste was not expected to create much buzz considering how Sairat already had a lot of sentimental value attached to it. But Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor managed to create a strong buzz by aggressively promoting their film which is titled Dhadak. Not just this, their acting prowess in the film also stunned many considering how the two were new to the world of showbiz.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak made it to the silver screens on 20 July 2018. With the movie completing one year tomorrow (20 July 2019), the lead actor of the film, Ishaan got all nostalgic and shared a series of photos on his Instagram. Going by the pictures, it looks like it happens to be from the sets of Dhadak when Janhvi and Ishaan were shooting for the same. In the same post, Ishaan also mentioned the names of his mentor, Karan Johar and Shashank and thanked them for filling his memories with something this soothing. Further, the film was also a special one for Janhvi as it made it to the theatres after her mom Sridevi's demise.

Have a look at the post shared by Ishaan Khatter below: