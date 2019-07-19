Bollywood

Kriti Sanon reunited with this Bareilly ki Barfi actor on the sets of Arjun Patiala

Entertainment

It’s official! Karan Patel quits Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s why

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
BollywoodDhadakEntertainmentIshaan Khatterjanhvi kapoorshashank khaitan
nextMira Rajput's stylish photo on Instagram gives her the tag of 'Kabir Singh ki asli bandi', deets inside

within