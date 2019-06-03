Ranjini Maitra June 03 2019, 10.21 pm June 03 2019, 10.21 pm

It can be a Sunday, a weekday, a scorchingly hot day or a rainy day, it doesn't matter at all. If you are a known face from Bollywood and if you are out and about on the streets of Mumbai, chances are that the paparazzi is going to catch hold of you. Bollywood celebrities mostly oblige. But occasionally, it gets on their nerves. Guess it was one such day for Ishaan Khatter!

On Monday, we spotted Ishaan, surrounded by the shutterbugs. He ran out of poses or we caught him at the wrong time, is it? In a video, he is seen making a helpless face and asking the photographers, 'Kya Karun Abhi? (what do I do now?)'. The next moment, however, he seems to find his own answer and starts dancing. The happy dance doesn't stay for long though. He is visibly annoyed, but nevertheless, he strikes a pose for us.

Ishaan is usually a jovial guy, always wearing a smile. Whether he is spotted alone, or with the family, or with his B-town buddies, he would greet us warmly.

While his contemporaries, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, are on a spree of signing films, Ishaan, after his Bollywood debut came out, has not officially signed a film yet. His performance in his feature debut, Majid Majidi's Beyond The Cloud, was praised as well.

A couple of months ago, there were reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali offering a role to Ishaan in his next. "Sanjay sir was quite impressed with Ishaan in Dhadak. He has offered the role in his next to the young actor. However, the formalities are yet to be worked out. The film is still in the initial stages and Ishaan is yet to sign on the dotted line," a source informed India Today.