Ishaan Khatter: Shahid bhai has been the strongest male influence in my life

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak is the current the most talked about topic in Bollywood. The trailer of this Shashank Khaitan directorial has received positive response from the audiences. And not just that, the songs of the film are at the top of chartbusters and are being liked by people. As the movie inches closer to its release, the young actor who has already has already shown his acting prowess in director Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, is all charged up for his Bollywood debut.

The young actor has already enthralled everyone with his acting abilities in his first film and now, he has caught everyone’s attention with his dancing skills. It’s a well-known fact that Shahid Kapoor, his half-brother, is one of the best dancers in Bollywood and did not come as a surprise to see Ishaan following his brother’s suit. But Ishaan does not term Shahid as the first dancer of his family. He rather gives all the credit to his mom.

“I feel very fortunate. Our mother (Neelima Azeem) is the first dancer in the family and she is a very developed and a far superior dancer than either of us. We have inherited everything from her. I come from a family that loves its job and is very involved. So, I want to keep getting better so that I can make them proud,” said Ishaan in a recent interview.

Talking about his equation with his brother, Ishaan called him as his idol. “Shahid Bhai has been the strongest male influence in my life and I have a very deep attachment to him. Since I was a kid, I have looked up to him. I was about eight when he became a movie actor and so, I was very happy to tail him around on his sets as I got to see the inside view of cinema through film-making so I spent a lot of time on the sets. Later, he became very busy but I have always vied for his attention. He has also been one of my big influences as an actor too,” said the newbie.

Dhadak, which is an official remake of Sairat, will release on July 20.