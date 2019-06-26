Rushabh Dhruv June 26 2019, 7.56 pm June 26 2019, 7.56 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh might have opened to mixed reactions due to its content, but seems like the audience is loving the film. A Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the film opened to strong numbers of Rs 20 crore on its opening day. Now, just in five days, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark at the ticket window and it's surely a rejoicing moment for team Kabir Singh. With Shahid getting all the due for his terrific performance, his half-brother Ishaan Khatter took to his IG account and had shared some good words for Shahid.

However, as we all know how social media can turn into a negative space at times, a few users were in no mood to praise Kabir Singh. This Shahid Kapoor film has been garnering a lot of flak, thanks to its misogynistic plot. But it was one Instagram user whose comment irked Ishaan and just like a supportive brother he replied to the troll in quite a kick-ass way.

Before the release of his film, in an exclusive interview with in.com, Shahid Kapoor had shared his experience while shooting for Kabir Singh. He said, “I’ve been through phases that have been self-destructive. I’ve been through moments where I’m not happy with who I am and not caring about how I looked and how people are perceiving me. I have been in those phases. I think we all have. We have all fallen apart and tried to pick ourselves up. We all go through vulnerable moments. You know, half of Kabir Singh is a love story and the other half is the aftermath of a loss he deals with. "