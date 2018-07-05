Ishaan Khatter wants to write his own film and we have proof that he will nail it

That Ishaan Khatter has a flair for acting is known to all, but many don't know that he is inclined to writing too. While he is only making his Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan is already dreaming of writing his own film one day. He featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar along with Janhvi and it is during this interview with the mag that he talked about his aspirations as a writer. “Eventually I would like to write my own film. Right now, I only write – mostly short stories or essays – when I feel like I have to get something out of my system,” he said.

We hopped on to his Instagram page to find out if he has posted any of his stories there considering it's the only social media platform he is active on. And we were lucky. Not only did we find some treasures but were also mighty impressed. Looking at these pieces of writing, we are sure Ishaan will be an amazing screenplay writer. He has already proved his mettle as an actor with his first film, Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. We hope his dreams come true and he writes his own film one day.

A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Mar 6, 2018 at 6:42pm PST

.. A post shared by Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Dhadak is scheduled to release on July 20. The movie is the official remake of the Marathi film, Sairat by Nagraj Manjule. The movie has been backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.