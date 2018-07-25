Ishaan Khatter was dropped out to SOTY 2 because of this reason?

Dhadak, starring debutants Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor is already a hit. The audience is loving the tragic love story which is an adaptation of acclaimed Marathi venture Sairat. With this, while Janhvi has tasted success in the first go, Ishaan has already received love for his first acting stint, international venture Beyond The Clouds. However, do you know that Ishaan was also a part of another high-profile Bollywood venture? Well, if reports are to be believed then Ishaan was to be in Student Of The Year 2, but was eventually replaced.

Rumour has it that Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar was quite impressed with Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter and had offered him a meatier role in the movie along with Tiger Shroff. However, now that the first looks and posters are out, we can see that Ishaan is nowhere. Reportedly, his exit from the movie happened because of the leading lady Tara Sutaria, who is also making her debut with SOTY 2.

Ishaan and Tara’s good friendship has been known to all, but from what little birdies have been chirping around, the two were dating and were quite a hot-shot couple. However, that ended on a bad note. Hence, Karan thought it wouldn’t be so cool to have them both cast in the same venture. And hence, he retained Tara and let Ishaan go.

Well, Karan took an informed decision. Ishaan is already a star now. We yet have to see Tara’s potential though. Wait for November then.