Ishaan Khatter's bike towed from no parking zone, actor pays fine

Ranjini Maitra April 15 2019, 11.52 pm April 15 2019, 11.52 pm

Remember the time Varun Dhawan was peeping out from his car's window at a traffic signal, to oblige to a fan's request for a selfie? Mumbai police immediately sent a challan to his house and warned him on Twitter, that too with a picture of that moment! Another time, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was fined Rs 2000 after she violated a traffic signal. The bottom line is, Mumbai police spares no celebrities. This time, it was Ishaan Khatter on the wrong side of the law.

As per a report on on an entertainment portal, post a workout session, Ishaan headed to a suburban restaurant for a satiating meal. He might have been, tired, hungry or plain lazy, but he did not park his bike at the right place. On spotting his bike parked at a no-parking zone, the men on duty immediately towed it away. On learning the same, Ishaan ran to them, requesting his bike back. We hear he got it back only after paying Rs 500 as fine. Watch the video below!

To see a super expensive bike being towed would cause anyone's stomach to sink...really!

Ishaan, who made a prominent mark with his feature debut Beyond The Clouds, struck a chord with his Bollywood debut Dhadak as well. While his co-star Janhvi Kapoor has a couple of films on her plate, Ishaan is yet to officially sign anything. Taking it slow, is it?

Given that he is the brother of the super talented Shahid Kapoor, he must have encountered the Nepotism question many times. Not that he is bothered, though. "Honestly, I don't find myself very interested in that discourse because a lot of people who are talking about it have nothing significant to say and are just going with the grain. What people also forget is the flip side -- that actors from film families are also equally talented, hard-working, and deserving of the opportunities that they get," he said, in an earlier interview.

