Ishaan Khatter’s new talent is making our hearts skip a beat!

Newbies Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s recently released flick Dhadak has been amassing praises and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within the first week of its release. While it was a screen debut for Janhvi, Ishaan had already received accolades for his role in Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds.

Ishaan’s intense lover boy act found many takers while Janhvi’s performance also earned praises. Even post the release of their movie, the lead pair continues with their post-release promotions. Right from ordering food at the airport, to being all goofy and cute, Ishaan’s fun side has been on display and this time, we’re in for a hidden talent of the actor.

A fan-page of the duo has shared a video in which we see the lad crooning the title track of his movie, and we must say that we’re impressed!

Dear lord, is there anything this guy cannot pull off? The young lad is pretty talented. We’ve all seen his fab dancing skills and also his penchant for photography before. In the movie too, his character Madhu sings a song Tu Jaane Na for Janhvi’s Parthavi, to impress her. However, this time we got a live performance by the actor.Speaking of Dhadak, it released on July 20 and it is an official adaptation of the Marathi superhit flick Sairat.