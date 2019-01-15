Ishq Mitha from ELKDTAL: Anil Kapoor is a steady show stealer in this recreated track

A couple of days back, Malaika Arora shared a massive throwback post on her Instagram handle. Nearly two decades ago, she appeared in her first ever video, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, co-starring the then heartthrob Jas Arora. Some tunes certainly never get old and their appeal lasts forever. It's no wonder then that it has now been picked up for Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Ishq Mitha, set on the festive backdrop of a big, fat, Indian wedding, is now out.

The best thing about the song is Anil Kapoor. At 62, his energy, enthusiasm, and swag are unmatched. It has been said a million times in the past and will be said much in the future too that this man can give young actors a run for their money. Don't miss out on the hunk Akshay Oberoi either. Sonam Kapoor is rather underwhelming though, failing to keep up with the energetic vibes that the song exudes. Having said that, she looks super pretty in her desi avatar. The 2 minutes and 34 seconds new version is composed by Rochak Kohli while Navraj Hans & Harshdeep Kaur have lent their voice to it.

For those who watched the trailer carefully, it drops a massive hint of being a same-sex love story. We haven't had many filmmakers packaging such an important issue with an enjoyable dose of entertainment. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film releases on 1st February 2019.