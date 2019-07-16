Darshana Devi July 16 2019, 2.46 pm July 16 2019, 2.46 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao redefined college romance with Ishq Vishk, one of the favourite films of every 90s kid. Much to our delight, after 16 long years, the film is coming up with a sequel. It was in the month of March that producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news by adding that the film 'could be about teenage romance’ and that they would soon begin hunting for the director and cast. While many have been speculating endlessly as to who would step into the shoes of the lead cast in the film, Amrita recently expressed her wish to see a popular Bollywood newbie reprising her role in the sequel.

During a media interaction with IANS, Amrita jokingly said, “The way I look right now, I think I can be cast opposite Ishaan Khatter (Shahid’s half-brother).” She was then asked to pick among Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to play the other two lead characters. To which, she replied, “Maybe Sara can play Payal and Tara can play Shenaz’s character.” If that happens, it would be interesting to see Sara and Tara sharing the screen space, considering that Tara was impressive enough in Student Of The Year 2, alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.

A still from Ishq Vishk

Only recently, we also heard about Ishaan being taken on board for playing the former’s role. However, the Beyond The Clouds actor soon rebuffed the reports.