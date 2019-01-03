Isn’t It Romantic poster: Isn’t Priyanka Chopra looking killer in it?

Priyanka Chopra is all set for her second Hollywood outing with the film, Isn’t It Romantic. The actress doesn’t play a lead role in the film, but we got a glimpse of her character in the trailer that was released a couple of months ago. Now new character posters of the film have been released and we have been introduced to Isabella aka Priyanka. PeeCee is currently busy on her honeymoon in Switzerland with her hubby Nick Jonas. So, her team took to Instagram to share the poster of the film.

Wearing a floral one piece, Priyanka is looking killer as Isabella. We are loving our desi girl’s, videshi swag. Though not a lead role, looks like PeeCee clearly has a pivotal role to play as she has a character poster for herself that has been released. Even before the trailer of the movie was launched, Priyanka cleared that she doesn’t have big roles in her next two Hollywood films Isn’t It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. But well, we are sure that the actress will shine in the small role too.

Coming to Isn’t It Romantic, the movie is slated to release on February 13, 2019. It also stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. Apart from this Hollywood film, PeeCee will be making her Bollywood comeback this year with the movie The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar.