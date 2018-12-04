Issaqbaazi from Zero: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's jugalbandi is a treat

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were last seen together on the big screen in 2017 release Tubelight in which the former had a cameo. Now, Salman will be seen in a special song in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. Titled as Issaqbaazi, the makers had released the teaser of the song on Eid this year and now, the full song from the movie has hit the internet. It is a treat for the fans of both the actors who have been waiting to see them together in one frame.

Composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, it is a desi number with some foot-tapping beats. A special mention to Irshad Kamil who has written the lyrics of the song. The jugalbandi portion between SRK and Salman is simply amazing and the highlight of the track. While Salman shows us some moves, SRK has danced with all his heart. Both of them are going gaga over Katrina Kaif who has a pivotal role to play in the film. While SRK is Katrina’s majnu in the film, Sallu bhai has been her deewana in real-life. Well, maybe that’s why there’s so much of passion in their Issaqbaazi and it’s visible in the song.

Watch out for Ganesh Acharya and Remo D’Souza’s appearances too in the track.

This song will surely give Zero the required boost to create a good pre-release buzz. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.