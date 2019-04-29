  3. Bollywood
ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup 2019: Daisy flaunts her shooting skills as she takes part in the event

Bollywood

Daisy Shah is a participant at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup 2019 in Beijing, China and we are surprised.

