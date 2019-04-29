ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup 2019: Daisy flaunts her shooting skills as she takes part in the event

Darshana Devi April 29 2019, 10.02 am April 29 2019, 10.02 am

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah was last seen in Race 3, and following which, the actor has been missing from the world of film. With no Bollywood films in hand currently, the actor has now reportedly set her sights on a Gujarati film. However, there’s something more that is keeping her occupied right know. You would be surprised to know that the 34-year-old is a sportswoman too. That’s not all. She is even a participant at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Cup 2019 in Beijing, China.

Daisy took part in the Rifle event and took us by surprise on Sunday by giving us a glimpse of the same. She uploaded a video of her flaunting her shooting skills. In her following post, she also posted a happy picture of herself wearing her sports costume and posing with her rifle. Through her caption, Daisy informed us that she is ‘aspiring to become a renowned shot’ and is ‘inching towards perfection’. The picture is a candid shot of her that sees her donning a cool leather jacket with headphones on her ears.

Check out Daisy’s latest post here:

Here’s the video of Daisy prepping for the shooting event:

FYI, Daisy was one of the many Bollywood ladies who shot to fame because of Salman Khan. Talking about her big break with Bhai, she earlier told Mid-Day, "For me, to get break in 'Jai Ho' was a challenge and my journey after that depends on my work and luck so, I think blessing of my parents has helped to reach this stage and I am really fortunate that Salman Khan lifted me from one level and helped me to reach another level.”

“After that things depend upon my hard work to lift that level further. Salman Khan is loved by a million people and if he has put his faith on me so, I don't want to disappoint him. Today, there is a sense of confidence and belief in me only because Salman sir believe in my abilities,” she added.