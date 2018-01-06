It couple Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spotted doing hot Yoga in LA

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are already getting back together after their New Year's Eve vacation. Shortly after spending the holidays in Mexico, the couple were spotted leaving a hot yoga session together in LA on Wednesday. While Selena looked comfy in blue leggings and a white sweatshirt, Justin showed off his tattoos in a white tank top and matching shorts.

As previously reported, the singers got back together in November after three years apart, shortly after the Disney actress called it quits with The Weeknd after 10 months of dating. While the on-again, off-again couple have yet to confirm their relationship, they were seen hugging each other during a night at a Montage hotel restaurant last month and were spotted exchanging a kiss after the “Love Yourself” singer’s recent hockey game.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Селена и Джастин начали снова встречаться!

Bieber first reached out to his ex-beau in the months following her May kidney transplant. “They have both grown up tremendously and think that this is their time to get back to where they were before, but more in love than ever,” an insider exclusively toldin November. The friendly exes are getting along well these days. Post Selena’s kidney transplant it is difficult to say if this is mere care or the love is blossoming yet again among the two.