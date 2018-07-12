It felt like revisiting the past: Tabu on her cameo in Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju hit the box office with a bang! Besides Ranbir, whose striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in the film garnered appreciation from all over, each and every character of the film managed to shine in their own ways. Especially Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal, who got special mentions in the reviews. And let’s not miss out on the blink-and-miss role of Tabu, who played herself in the film. We are talking about the scene where we see her presenting the Best Actor award to Sanju. Yes, Tabu had actually presented the trophy to Sanjay Dutt back in 2004.

Talking about the same, the actress shared her experience with a media portal and revealed how Hirani approached her and recreated the stage scene, which was like a ‘revisiting the past’ moment for her.

“It sounded so bizarre, it felt like revisiting the past! They (the makers) showed me the clipping of the actual award ceremony that was held in 2004. They created a similar outfit, make-up and hairstyle for me. I went to shoot for it directly from the sets of Golmaal Again, which I was filming at the same time,” she said.

Adding that it was fun to do that one scene with Ranbir, she also called it a The Truman Show (1998) moment.

And on being asked if she would do a bigger role in one of Hirani’s films, she also expressed her desire to do meatier roles when it comes to Rajkumar Hirani films.