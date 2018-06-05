It is boxing time for Shahid Kapoor!

After Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor has been on a film signing spree. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and just a few days ago, he had signed the remake of Arjun Reddy. Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Shahid has been roped in to star in Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon’s next.

Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing the role of a boxer in the film. The movie will showcase the journey of a professional boxer. Shahid will undergo a three months rigorous training with a professional boxer to get into the skin of his character.

A source has stated, “Shahid will begin the prep for Raja’s film simultaneously with the prep for his other film, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Both films require him to look lean and train in action. Raja’s team is currently on the lookout for a professional boxer who will train Shahid for the part. They are also looking for an actress to play his leading lady.”

“After the Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Shree Narayan Singh’s upcoming social-drama which is currently under production) dates got postponed (following an issue over non-payment of dues), the schedules of his other films got pushed around too but Shahid is making up for it by working extra hours. Once back from the Uttarakhand schedule in Tehri and Dehradun of Batti in mid-June, he starts prepping for Arjun Reddy that goes on the floors soon after,” added the source.

Raja while talking to Mirror confirmed that Shahid is doing his movie and will undergo training for the film. He said, “Yes, Shahid will be training for at least three months to portray the role of a boxer authentically on screen. He is a trained dancer and is nimble on his feet which will come in handy for this film.”

We are looking for to seeing Shahid on the big screen.