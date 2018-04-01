It is not fair to raise expectations based on false news: Farhan Akhtar on Don 3

The speculations on the star cast of the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 release Don starring Shah Rukh Khan are steadily making the rounds. The successful franchise is a reboot of Amitabh Bachchan’s cult classic Don which released in 1978. Recently, an entertainment daily falsely claimed that Farhan will himself act in the movie and is all set to essay the role of a cop. However, earlier today, the filmmaker has put an end to this speculation.

Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 27, 2018

Several media reports claimed that Farhan will replace Priyanka’s character in the franchise. But the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor took to social media to rubbishing the news. Furthermore, he urged gossip mills not to mislead the fans of the franchise and wrote, "It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news".

The first film in the series not only performed well at the box office, but was also appreciated by the critics. Don 2, which released in 2011, also saw a similar response by critics and the general audience.

Recently, Farhan ‘permanently deleted’ his Facebook account. The actor-producer on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle to reveal the news.