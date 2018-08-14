It is raining accolades for Richa Chadha, she has already won two awards for an unreleased film

There’s no doubt that Richa Chadha is one of the talented actresses we have in Bollywood. From Nagma Khatoon in Gangs of Wasseypur to Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey, Richa has surely made a mark in the industry with her choice of roles. Currently, she is busy winning awards for a movie that is yet to hit the screens. We are talking about the movie Love Sonia.

The film was recently screened at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne, and Richa won Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film. Well, this is not the first time when the actress has won an award for Love Sonia. At London Indian Film Festival, she was awarded Outstanding Achievement Award for her achievements as an actress and her role in Love Sonia.

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Aug 13, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

Well, Love Sonia is yet to hit the screens, but it has been screened at various film festivals. At Indian Film Festival Melbourne, the movie also won Best Indie Film award. It stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role who makes her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Apart from Mrunal and Richa, the film also stars Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Anupam Kher. The movie is based on human trafficking.