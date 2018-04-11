It will be a crowded April 20 at the box-office, thanks to October?

Bollywood filmmakers always eye for a safe Friday for releasing their movies. And whenever films like Baaghi 2 or October are around the corner, which has popular new age stars like Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan, filmmakers are cautious about releasing their films. October, which is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies this year, is scheduled to release on April 13. And no other film will hit the screens with this Varun Dhawan starrer. The film will have a solo release. In order to avoid the clash, filmmakers have no option but to release their films the next Friday, April 20. And therefore, it will be a crowded April 20 at the box-office. Omerta, Beyond the Clouds, Daas Dev, High Jack and Naanu ki Jaanu will battle it out at the ticket window.And staying alive at the booking counter seems more important than making profits for these projects as all of them seems to be driven more by content and less on star power.

Omerta: The biographical crime drama directed by Hansal Mehta stars Rajkummar Rao in the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent. The film explores the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and served time in prison and the plotting of murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Beyond The Clouds: This film marks the Bollywood debut of eminent Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi and also features the original score composed by AR Rahman. The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles and is centred on a brother-sister relationship. This film is reportedly a grown-up version of Majidi's previously directed critically acclaimed 1997 film Children of Heaven.

Daas Dev: The upcoming romantic political thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra amalgamates two biggest literary classics – Devdas and Hamlet. The film stars Rahul Bhat as Dev Pratap Chauhan, Richa Chadda as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni, and Saurabh Shukla, Vineet Kumar Singh and Dalip Tahil in complex supporting roles. The movie also features Anil George, Deepraj Rana, Saurabh Tyagi with Anurag Kashyap making a cameo appearance.

High Jack: This is the second Bollywood made stoner comedy directed by Akarsh Khurana and stars Sumeet Vyas of Permanent Roommates fame along with Mantra and Sonnalli Seygall. The film’s theatrical trailer has already met with rave reviews.

Naanu Ki Jaanu: The horror comedy directed by Faraz Haider, which stars Abhay Deol and Patralekha, is a remake of 2014 Tamil movie Pisaasu. This marks Abhay Deol’s comeback after 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi.