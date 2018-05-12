It will soon be the battle of the Kapoors at the box office. The Kapoor family has hogged the limelight for months now. That’s not going to change in a hurry. First, it was rumours of Sonam’s wedding. And once that was confirmed, it was the trailer launch of Harshvardhan’s upcoming film. Then came the days of excessive media coverage of Sonam’s wedding. And when you think that’s barely done with that, you realise the Kapoors are just getting started. The box office calendar for the month of May and June looks like we’re in for an overdose of the family again.

Harshvardhan’s Indian superhero film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will hit the screens on May 25. The actor plays the lead role of Siku, the masked man in the poster. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial is based on the story of a man who wants to do the right things and stand against what is wrong. Through his journey, he discovers that he is meant for bigger things which can make any common person become a superhero.

The very next Friday, Sonam and her girl-gang take over the screens. Sonam’s upcoming Veere Di Wedding will feature her alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It’s a story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends Kalindi (Kareena Kapoor), Avni (Sonam kapoor), Meera (ShikhaTalsania) & Sakshi (Swara Bhaskar). Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will release on June 1.

Barely two weeks later, dad Anil Kapoor comes along with Race 3. The action-thriller directed by Remo D'Souza under Tips Films has the star cast of Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem alongside Anil Kapoor. The film which recently wrapped shoot in Kashmir, will release June 15.

Well it does look like an exciting war and will be interesting to note who wins the battle