It won’t be Dabangg 3 vs Brahmastra this Christmas, but Karan Johar has Good News

Debanu Das April 27 2019, 5.25 pm April 27 2019, 5.25 pm

There’s a lot going on in the film industry right now and we’re not talking Avengers: Endgame. Bollywood has witnessed a massive change in the last couple of hours. Christmas weekend this year was initially dominated by Karan Johar’s Brahmastra. The high budget film was on everyone’s lips until April 26, when Salman Khan announced the release of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 around the same time. The third film of the Dabangg franchise will be releasing on December 20, 2019 – the same date Brahmastra.

That sounds like a challenge if you ask us! Filmmakers try to avoid clashes when they release their work. Salman knew very well that Brahmastra was scheduled for a release on the Christmas weekend. But the Bhai of Bollywood couldn’t care less. Hours after Salman’s announcement, people wondered how Karan Johar planned to tackle Bhai. There’s an open secret in the film industry that one does not simply take on Salman. A day later, on April 27, we got word that the much-anticipated clash will not be taking place.

Ayan Mukerji blames VFX for the delay of Brahmastra

Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji shared a post on Instagram, confirming that his film will not be releasing on December 20. He cited that the film’s VFX were holding it back and now they plan to release it in Summer 2020. That is a loooooooooong delay!

Karan Johar to release Good News in December 27

Chulbul is back!

Now Karan may have conceded ground to Salman with this delay, but he’s not about to back out of the game. His other film, Good News, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar was earlier scheduled to release on September 6. However, a tweet from Akshay Kumar confirmed that the film will be delayed, and release on December 27, 2019, instead – that’s the New Year weekend. Note that the Christmas weekend has been conveniently left for Salman and his Dabangg 3.