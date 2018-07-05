It’s 36 million for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter

There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following. Not only in India, but the actor enjoys a massive fan base across the globe too. He is one of the most active celebrities on social media and we get to see some amazing tweets from him almost on a daily basis. And now, the King Khan of Bollywood has something to cheer about after he has garnered 36 million followers on the social media and his fans have begun a trend on Twitter ‘#SRK36Million’.

With this count, SRK has surpassed the followers of Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan on Twitter. While the former has 34.8 million followers, the latter has 34 million followers. If we compare SRK and Aamir Khan’s followers, then Mr Perfectionist is quite behind with only 23.6 million followers. However, we must take into consideration that Aamir is hardly active on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Europe for a vacation with his family. He is known for doing something special whenever he reaches a milestone on the social media. Now that this milestone has been reached, fans can’t wait to see what the superstar has up his sleeve.SRK’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal released in August last year and fared disastrously at the box office. We are sure his fans are eagerly waiting for Zero which is slated to release on December 21, 2018. The actor will be seen playing the role of a dwarf in the movie. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.