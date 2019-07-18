Rushabh Dhruv July 18 2019, 2.04 pm July 18 2019, 2.04 pm

It was on Wednesday (17 July) evening that Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was admitted to the Hinduja hospital, Mumbai due to labor and, now, here comes good news! Arjun and Gabriella, who reportedly met during a T20 tournament and fell in love, are now father and mother to a boy. Pictures of Arjun with his daughters and in-laws making their way into the hospital had gone viral on the web. Even Gabriella's parents have flown down from South Africa to be beside their darling daughter.

While this is Gabriella's first child, Arjun has two daughters, 17-year-old Mahikaa and 14-year-old Myra with his estranged wife Mehr Jesia. Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun had said that it was important for him that his daughters accept Gabriella with open arms. "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked," he said.

Have a look at the pictures of Arjun entering the hospital with the family where Gabriella is admitted below:

It was on April 23, 2019, when Arjun Rampal dropped a bomb, announcing that he and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child. After successfully keeping the news of the pregnancy under wraps for months, the couple disclosed it with a priceless candid picture. Reportedly, not only media and fans, the duo’s near and dear ones, too, were unaware of the news.