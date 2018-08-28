image
Tuesday, August 28th 2018
English
It’s a boy! Kedarnath filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav welcome second baby

bollywood

It’s a boy! Kedarnath filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav welcome second baby

prajakta ajgaonkarprajakta ajgaonkar   August 28 2018, 4.39 pm
back
Abhishek KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentPragya Yadav
nextAfter Manikarnika, Cheat India poster out! Emraan and Kangana have upped their game, where’s Hrithik?
ALSO READ

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath now has a bigger difficulty ahead

Kedarnath: It is last day for Sara Ali Khan on the sets of the film

Sushant Singh Rajput concerned about Sara Ali Khan’s screen space in Kedarnath?