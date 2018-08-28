It’s a boy! Kedarnath filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya Yadav welcome second baby

Kedarnath filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is on cloud nine as his wife delivered a baby boy on Tuesday morning. He embraced fatherhood for the second time with wife Pragya Yadav. The couple is already blessed with a girl named Isana. Now, as they welcome their little boy, he shared the news on social media with an adorable video of their first child.

Earlier, he had announced about his wife’s pregnancy by sharing a picture of hers flaunting her heavy baby bump.

Now, he has shared this happy news and also informed that both the mother and baby are doing fine. We await pictures of the little one now. Many congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their second one.

Abhishek Kapoor made his directorial debut with the 2006 flick Aryan: Unbreakable, which proved to be a dud at the box office. It was his second movie Rock On!! that gave him instant recognition and the movie even bagged him a National Award. He has also directed movies like Kai Po Che and Fitoor and is all geared up for his next directorial Kedarnath which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie’s release date has been pushed to 2019.