It's a BOY! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput blessed with their second child

After a baby girl, it’s a baby boy for actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

Well, it's not at all a hidden fact that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were expecting their second child. And here's the good news! The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Mira has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital and her mother was already papped outside the hospital.

Well, well we can’t be happier for the doting couple!

Papa Sasha will be taking a week-long paternity break post the release of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu wherein he is paired opposite the Stree babe Shraddha Kapoor. About the same, while in an interaction with Mid-Day, he told, "During Misha's birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn't work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances."

One of tinsel’s town cutest and loved couple, Shahid and Mira finally have company for their daughter Misha. We are so waiting for the moment when the couple will introduce their child on Instagram.

