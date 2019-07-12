Rushabh Dhruv July 12 2019, 4.31 pm July 12 2019, 4.31 pm

De Dana Dan actor Sameera Reddy is blessed with a baby girl! This happens to be Reddy’s second child with businessman and husband Akshai Varde. The actress had married to Akshay in 2014 and were blessed with a son in 2015. The mother of two took to her social media account and shared a cute post which sees her grabbing the tiny fingers of the new born. She captioned the monochrome picture as, "Our little angel came this morning My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings #blessed." Reportedly, Sameera was admitted to Khar hospital on Thursday night and delivered the baby today morning.

Have a look at the beautiful post shared by Reddy below:

Earlier during an interaction, Sameera Reddy had opened up about the weight problems she faced during the birth of her first child. “I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite… It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” she had said.