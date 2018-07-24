It's a new, lavish eight-bedroom bachelor pad for Tiger Shroff!

Looks like Bollywood actors are on a spree to buy new homes. Soon After Shahid Kapoor bought a luxurious house worth Rs 56 crore, the next to join the bandwagon is Tiger Shroff. Reports suggest he has bought a huge eight-bedroom house for himself!

“Tiger had been hunting for an ideal property for a while now and was really excited when he came across this one. The deal came through earlier this month and his family is extremely happy about Tiger’s latest investment. John Abraham’s interior designer brother Alan will be decorating the place as Tiger had really liked his work in John’s house. He wants to keep his space contemporary yet minimalistic and will be dedicating considerable space in his new pad to a gym," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Given the kind of fitness freak that he is, we can totally believe Tiger is going to build a state-of-the-art gym that can fulfil all his fitness requirements.

The actor's last outing Baaghi 2 was a massive success. Moving on, he is now working on Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Pandey and will star TV sensation Tara Sutariya in the lead.