It’s a schedule wrap for Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Namaste England

It’s for the third time that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have collaborated for a project and we can’t stay calm. Their chemistry in their first film together, Ishaqzaade, was insane and we are desperately looking forward to their other two films namely Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England.

The first one to hit the screens is Namaste England for which, the crew had flown down to London. And here’s a good news. It’s a schedule wrap for this film. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share this news with a picture posing with Parineeti Chopra and the director of the film Vipul Shah.

Take a look.

If you have followed Arjun and Parineeti’s social media accounts closely then you must have known that the team has had a blast shooting for this film. Between breaks Parineeti and Arjun used to go strolling in London and come out with some amazing videos. All of them are on Instagram.

Directed by Vipul Shah, Namaste England hits the screens on October 19, 2018. Though Arjun and Parineeti shot for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar first, Namaste England will make it to the theatres first. But it’s a double dose of Arjun and Parineeti lying ahead, and hence we are happy.