It's a thirst trap! A look at Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh's hottest mirror selfies

We all indulge in a selfie often. And it's especially when we are in a beautiful spot, or enjoying a special occasion. And sometimes we do that when we are with a celebrity. This is one category of people, others are a set of people who have to take a selfie every time they see a mirror. We can totally understand, the mirror selfies somehow make one look even better. Our B-town celebs are no different. Plenty of stars enjoy standing in front of a mirror and snapping a photo of their beautiful selves and post it on their social media handles. Sadly, they tend to get buried in more sexy snaps. It’s exactly why we have decided to round up some of the sexiest mirror selfies of all time. The point of doing this is obviously to appreciate all the good looks these celebs have blessed us with.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor‘s Instagram account is a visual treat, there is no denying it. The man is so good looking from every angle that every picture of his makes all the girls and boys go green with envy. But Shahid is no stranger to feeling his reflection. It won’t be wrong to say that he is the king of mirror-fies (yeah, we came up with that just now). Right now we have one of his hottest selfies:

Diljit Dosanjh

The Soorma actor surely knows how to take a perfect mirror selfie too. Don’t know why he doesn’t do that often like Shahid. Sadly we get to see these very rarely.

Ayushmaan Khurrana

With Ayushmann Khurrana you don’t only get to see his charming face, but poetic captions too. And he is getting strong at the mirror selfie game. This one is too hot to handle.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is back in shape as he is shooting for Simmba in Hyderabad. Just like the good old days when the man had those washboard abs and he flaunted them by taking this sexy selfie.

Varun Dhawan

This was the selfie Varun Dhawan took on the first day of 2018 right from his gym. The actor started the year with a heavy workout. So much dedication, we tell you.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar too likes to indulge in a selfie from time to time. But when he took off his shirt and clicked a picture standing in front of the mirror, it got too hot to handle.