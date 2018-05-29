It’s a Twitter record for Rajinikanth’s Kaala, but fans are unhappy over the emoji

When it’s something to do with the God of South cinema, Rajinikanth, it has to evoke the maximum response from his numerous fans. So, his upcoming movie Kaala has set a record on Twitter even before its release.

The movie has emerged to become the most-talked about subjects on the social media platform in no time. Clearly, the makers are overwhelmed with the love. Twitter India blog stated, “Garnering over 2 Million Tweets even before the launch of the movie, #Kaala has already become one of the most talked about films on Twitter.”

However, as much as the movie has garnered record-breaking reaction, the emoji hasn’t quite yielded similar sort of results. Kaala is only the second movie after Vijay’s Mersala to get a custom emoji. But, fans aren’t too pleased with the emoji which has a dark background. One can’t spot the superstar in it easily, and hence, the fans are unhappy.

For those who haven’t seen the custom emoji yet, here, have a look:

Get ready to celebrate #Kaala with a custom emoji on Twitter. Tweet in Tamil, Telugu or Hindi and use the hashtag #காலா, #కాలా or #कालाकरिकालन to see it appear! pic.twitter.com/gg77OLgJlz — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) May 28, 2018

This emoji was released on Monday just some hours before the movie’s second teaser trailer was unveiled. Today, the highly-awaited trailer of the movie which also stars Nana Patekar was released online and it has instantly clicked with the audiences.