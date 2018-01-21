It’s a wrap for Sanjay Dutt biopic: Check out the pics!

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him in and as Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The ‘Sanju’ actor has been quite experimental with his look and got into the character quite smoothly. On Sunday, the film finally wrapped up its shooting schedule. On this occasion, actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram page to share the glimpses of wrap-up party.

Talking about the movie, Ranbir in a recent interview said, "I am really keeping my fingers crossed for Sanjay Dutt biopic, it was an altogether different experience shooting for the film. I can't imagine and believe how much can a man go through hell in one life. He has paid for his deeds, made mistakes and got everything in this life. While filming there were times when I would observe him a lot, talk and walk like him but then I started to distance myself from him. After the image and look of Sanjay Dutt was released it was appreciated, but the role that I am portraying is not an act. I hope everyone likes it."

The much-awaited Sanjay Dutt biopic is set to hit the silver screens on June 29, 2018.