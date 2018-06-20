It’s a wrap for Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, team celebrates on the streets of Orlando

Aanand L Rai’s Zero is one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the shooting of the film was going on in the US. For the last few weeks, SRK has been in the States shooting for this film and his co-star Anushka Sharma too was there. But the lady returned to the bay few days ago. And now it’s a wrap for the film!

हर एक बात पे कहते हो तुम के तू क्या है, तुम्हीं कहो के ये अंदाज़े-गुफ़्तगू क्या है. रगों में दौड़ते फिरने के हम नहीं क़ायल, जो आँख ही से ना टपका तो फिर लहू क्या है.😊!!! Shooting climax on stage 21 for 21 DEC 2018 #zero pic.twitter.com/no1SrHKhbE — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) June 18, 2018

A couple of videos from Orlando have gone viral on Twitter in which we can see the film’s team celebrating on the streets of the city. In one of the videos, we can see SRK hugging the team members.

Zero has created a lot of buzz among masses thanks to the two teasers that have been released. Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf avatar is being liked by everyone. While the first teaser was out on January 1, 2018, the second teaser was released on EId. The second teaser gave us a glimpse of Salman Khan’s cameo in the film. However, in none of the teasers we got a glimpse of the actresses.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.