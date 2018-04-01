It’s a wrap for Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s Son Chiriya

Filming of Son Chiriya, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar together for the first time, has come to an end. Sharing a picture of a cake on Instagram, Bhumi announced that the shooting had concluded. This means that the film is edging towards its completion and will soon hit the theatres.

Sushant had also shared a picture of himself from the film, where he can be seen as a dacoit. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Son Chiriya is a film based on the love story of a dacoit in rural India. The film was shot over a period of three months.

During the early days of the shoot, the actors created a lot buzz among fans when they shared pictures of themselves from the dacoit hit areas of Chambal. Everyone was impressed with the locations and the look of the actors. Revolving around the Chambal dacoits during the 1970s, Son Chiriya will show Sushant in a completely different avatar.

Chaubey has many films to his name like the Shahid Kapoor starrer, Udta Punjab, Madhuri Dixit starrer Dedh-Ishqiya and Vidya Balan starrer Ishqiya. Bhumi Pednekar is well known for her performance in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also starring Akshay Kumar.

Besides Sushant and Bhumi, Son Chiriya also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Sushant Singh Rajput will be quite a busy man this year with his packed schedule. He has four releases coming up, including Drive (with Jacqueline Fernandez), Kedarnath (with Sara Ali Khan) and Chanda Mama Door Ke, the remake of the Hollywood hit film Fault in our Stars.