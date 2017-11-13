Salman Khan wraps Tiger Zinda Hai and walks straight into the set of Race 3

Ever since the trailer of Salman Khan starrer, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released, the audiences couldn't get their eyes off it. It went on to become the most liked Hindi trailer in the world. With more than 648 thousand likes, the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film overtook the Hindi trailer of Baahubal: The Conclusion, which had garnered over 5,41,000 likes so far. As bhaijaan's fans were still reeling from the superhit trailer, he teased his fans further by sharing the last day pic of Tiger Zinda Hai and the first look of Race 3.

The two looks are quite different from each other. While Salman looks raw and rugged in Tiger Zinda Hai, the look from Race 3 seems dapper and classy.

Sharing the picture from Tiger Zinda Hai, he wrote, “last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit …

And for the Race 3 picture he wrote, “…. and Race3 begins”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reunite after five years with Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is slated to release on December 22 this year. While with Race 3, Salman will reunite with his ‘Kick’ actress Jacqueline Fernandes. This Remo D'Souza directed film, is all set to release on Eid next year.