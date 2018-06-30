It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga

For the first time ever, we will get to see this unique pairing of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma on the big screen. It is going to be in YRF's film titled Sui Dhaaga: Made in India helmed by Sharad Katariya. The shooting of the same was going on in some remote location and now we have got to know that it's a wrap for the film.

We stumbled upon Varun's Instagram story and we witnessed the entire team of Sui Dhaaga celebrating the film's wrap. Varun in his mustache, chequered shirt avatar was busy capturing videos, and we did not get to see a glimpse of Anushka.

[video width="640" height="1136" mp4="https://images.in.com/uploads/2018/06/WhatsApp-Video-2018-06-30-at-11.14.29-AM.mp4"][/video]

Yaay...now we can't wait for the film. Going by the looks of it, Sui Dhaaga seems to be an interesting watch. The leads have learnt to stitch clothes making use of a sewing machine. They will be seen essaying the characters who come from a very poor background and hence, the shooting took place in rural India.

Let's see how the film turns out to be.