Nilofar Shaikh June 11 2019, 5.29 pm June 11 2019, 5.29 pm

Priyanka Chopra is all set to mark her comeback to Bollywood with the movie - The Sky is Pink. The movie will also be featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. It is helmed by the Margarita With A Straw director Shonali Bose. The team has already completed filming most part of the movie. Only a song was left to be filmed before the cast could scream the final ‘WRAP UP’ for the movie.

The movie will also feature Secret Superstar star Zaira Wasim and the Hitchki fame Rohit Suresh in pivotal roles. The song will be starring all four actors – Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh. PC flew down to India last week to complete the shoot. The cast took three days to shoot for the song. Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s fan account shared a picture featuring the wrap up celebration and the caption reads- ‘And it’s a song wrap’. Take a look at the picture below.

On Monday, Rohit Suresh shared a cute behind-the-scenes video from the song shoot with his co-star Zaira Wasim on his Instagram stories. We were missing PC and Farhan in the video but the recent picture brings together the onscreen family.