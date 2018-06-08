It’s Akshay Kumar over Salman Khan in China

News of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha releasing in China broke a few days ago and we were wondering how it would fair in comparison to other Hindi films released in the region. We now have our answer. The movie, which is named as Toilet Hero for the Chinese market, has garnered a bigger opening than Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This is indeed a big news considering it’s the first movie of Akshay Kumar to hit the market and race ahead of Salman Khan.

Until now, films like Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hindi Medium have released in China, so Toilet Ek Prem Katha is the fifth movie to release there and the first for Akshay Kumar.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha earned over Rs 130 crores in the domestic market, so the expectations were sky-high and now that it has registered a good opening, the makers are delighted.

#Xclusiv: 11,500 screens... 56,000 shows every day [may go up to 58,000 shows]... #ToiletEkPremKatha opens in China today [8 June 2018]... Much larger release than #HindiMedium and #BajrangiBhaijaan in China...Titled #ToiletHero for the local audiences. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2018

So according to Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the movie released in 11,500 screens and had 56,000 shows. But, owing to the growing response, there’s a strong possibility that the number of shows will be increased to 58,000. The movie released in China on June 8 and received a bigger opening than Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium.