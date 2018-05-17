It’s Anand Sonam Ahuja now, here's what our married male stars will be called if they took their wife’s name too

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor recently tied the knot with boy friend Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. It was a big fat wedding as the Kapoors and Ahujas had everything in place from the mehndi and sangeet ceremonies to the actual wedding followed by a grand reception.

Soon after the marriage, Sonam changed her name on social networking site Instagram. She is now Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The National-award winning actress spoke to Indian Express about changing her name. "I have always said that I am a feminist. I have the choice to change my name to what I want to. Kapoor is also my father’s name. So it is a man’s name anyway. I chose to keep both. Anand has also changed his name but nobody wrote about that. I just decided to do it on social media because that’s my platform to say that I have made a choice. It is my personal choice. Nobody put a gun to my head. You should ask him (Anand). He has also changed his name and decided to add something as well."

So, Anand Ahuja is now Anand S Ahuja. He added S to his name. We were wondering what would our married male stars be called if they took their wife's name.

Lets's start with the shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. If he took up Jaya Bhaduri's surname, he would be called Amitabh Bhaduri.

If Dharmendra added Hema Malini's name, he would be called Dharmendra Malini. Now that sounds different!

The 'Khamosh' star, Shatrugan Sinha is married to Poonam. If he took up his wife's surname, he would be called Shatrugan Chandiramani.

If Abhishek took Aishwarya's name, he would be called Abhishek Rai.

Wonder what Shahid would be called if he took up Mira Rajput's name. Shahid Rajput!

Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan would be called Aamir Rao.

The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan would become Saif Ali Kapoor.