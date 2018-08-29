It’s Apt(e) that Radhika can’t stop blushing at all the meme attention

The internet is going bonkers over its newest obsession, Radhika Apte! The actor's love affair with Netflix seems to be strong given that she has been a part of all three Netflix India originals i.e. Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. Netflix, like a boss, has hit back with more memes. And Radhika is loving all the witty brainstorms!

This is evidence enough that Radhika cannot stop blushing at the attention she has been receiving even though she may be a bit embarrassed about it. Even as she laughed at the memes, she adding that she is not really somebody who is very comfortable with so much attention.

"I loved the memes because they are hilarious. They're really, really funny. And I think it's good because when you get trolled, you also see the support," she said.

For those who missed out, Netflix is not only putting out wittiest memes but has also changed their Instagram bio into a rib-tickling one.

But it seems like Netflix was anticipating a certain amount of jokes around Radhika’s constant association with the platform. Netflix produced a video this week, poking fun at themselves and indicating that they will be making a film titled ‘Omnipresent’ with Radhika playing three characters.

On another note, she is absolutely pleased about her association with the global OTT platform. "With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform. They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality," she said in an earlier interview.

Looks like there will be more projects and hence, more memes. But who's