It's double trouble with Ajay Devgn in Chanakya!

It’s time for Ajay Devgn to share his Chanakyaniti with us. The star has been roped in to essay the titular role in Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya based on the greatest political thinker, economist and royal advisor from ancient Indian history. Excitement is at its peak as we have never seen Ajay in this avatar and well, here’s the surprise. If reports are anything to go by then we shall see Ajay in a double role.

Revealing about the same, a source informed Bollywood Hungama, “It will apparently have Ajay coming twice – once as a shrewd, modern-day socio-economic administrator and again as the historical Chanakya. Whenever the modern-day Chanakya will get into some trouble he will think of the 4th century BCE Indian economist, strategist and political theorist Chanakya – ‘Agar woh Chanakya hota toh woh kya karta?’ And the historical Chanakya (dressed of those times and again played by Devgn himself) will appear in his imagination as if giving him advice and bail him out.”

The source further added that the film is an interesting blend of modernism and history, ‘something which has not been seen much in Bollywood films’.

The much-anticipated film is set to go on floors in December 2018 and is said to have a start-to-finish schedule.