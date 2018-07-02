It’s family time for Shah Rukh Khan as he chills with wife and kids in Barcelona

After attending the glamorous engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta (mind you, he was literally the star of the event), Shah Rukh Khan zoomed off to Barcelona with his family. How we know, you may ask! Well, perks of being super active on social media is what we would say. Anyway, so Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share something that will keep delighted for the rest of the day

She shared a picture of the ‘Men of the Khan family’ posing while seated somewhere on the streets of Barcelona. The sight is to behold as we have SRK, Aryan and AbRam beaming with joy. We also can’t help but notice how the three are dressed alike, well, almost.

Then we scanned Shah Rukh Khan’s profile too to see if he has some tales from there to share and guess what we found. We got a glimpse of his beautiful princess Suhana Khan posing for a picture with her daddy dearest.

Such a happy family!

It was recently that SRK wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Zero and looks like he has taken a small break before jumping on to his next venture.

Zero directed by Anand L Rai sees Shah Rukh Khan in an avatar of a dwarf. It is slated to hit the screens on Christmas this year.