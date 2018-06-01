It’s Fanne Khan vs Karwaan at the box office on August 3

After the release date of Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan got preponed from August 10 to August 3, here comes another movie that has brought a change in its release date.

The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanne Khan has been pushed to August 3 from July 13. So, that means, it will now be clashing with Irrfan’s Karwaan at the box office. Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-series recently came aboard the project as a producer, so yesterday, T-Series tweeted about the same.

For those unaware, Fanne Khan is the official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch flick named Everybody’s Famous. Speaking of the story, it is a about a father who aims to fulfil his son’s desire to become a singer. Aishwarya will be portraying the role of a songstress in the film whereas Rajkummar will essay her love interest.

Apart from the trio, Fanne Khan also stars Divya Dutta and Karan Singh Chhabra in supporting roles. The movie faces a box office clash with Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar-starrer Karwaan. Karwaan marks the Bollywood debut of Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan and social media sensation Mithila Palkar.

Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar would also have been amongst the movies to release on the same date, but it got postponed to March 1, 2019, so the face-off remains between Fanne Khan and Karwaan.