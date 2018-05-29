It’s Hollywood time for Kajol! Details here

Yes, it’s Hollywood time for our bubbly actress Kajol. However, not quite in the way you would think it would be. Nope, she is not going anywhere. Instead, Kajol has been roped in to dub for the character of Helen Karr, Elastigirl for Disney’s Incredibles 2. The actress is super excited about the same.

“Incredibles 2 brings to us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun,” Kajol told The Indian Express. “I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way,” she added.

Talking about getting Kajol on board, Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment, said, “The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney. Pixar has always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large.”

The trailer which was out on February 14 threw light on the updated story of the film. While Elastigirl is out in the field saving the world, Mr Incredible will be covering the home ground for the family. Our guilty pleasure roots for a Shah Rukh-Kajol reunion too, as Mr Khan was the voice of Mr Incredible in the first part.

With this, the trend of popular Bollywood stars voicing for Hollywood Hindi versions continues. Recently, Ranveer Singh voiced the Hindi version of Deadpool 2, which was brought to India by Fox Star India. The makers found Ranveer’s wit and edgy personality a perfect match for the film.